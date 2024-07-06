Cambodia: Record investment and job creation in the first half of 2024

July 5, 2024_ Cambodia attracted investments totaling $3.2 billion in the first half of 2024. This inflow of capital led to the creation of 168,572 new jobs in the country. The data, released by the Cambodia Development Council, covers the period from January to June. The increase in investments is seen as a positive sign for the national economy. This was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The Cambodia Development Council is the government body responsible for promoting investment and economic development in the country.