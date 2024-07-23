Cambodia: Recovery operation of a sunken container ship has begun

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
22 July 2024_ The recovery operation of a container ship that sank off the coast of Koh Kong, Cambodia has begun. The vessel, which was carrying 53 containers, sank on June 3, 2024 due to a storm with high waves between Koh M'nas and Koh Rong. The Thai company C.M.P has received authorization from the Cambodian government and local authorities to conduct the recovery operations. The searches began on July 5, 2024 and are still ongoing. This was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Koh Kong is a coastal province of Cambodia, known for its islands and marine biodiversity.

