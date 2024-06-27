Cambodia: Reform of the penal code to toughen penalties

June 25, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has announced imminent reforms of the penal code and criminal procedure code. The changes aim to toughen penalties for serious crimes, as in the case of former general Srey Sina, convicted of a brutal murder. The objective is to strengthen justice and security in the country, preventing violent crimes. The reforms are part of a broader effort to improve Cambodia's justice system. This was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Hun Manet underlined the importance of these measures to ensure greater protection for citizens.