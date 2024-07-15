Cambodia: Rural development meeting led by Minister Chhay Rithysen

15 July 2024_ Cambodia's Minister of Rural Development, Chhay Rithysen, led a meeting with 60 leaders and advisors from the ministry to promote the success of rural development plans. During the meeting, Rithysen conveyed greetings from Senate President Hun Sen, Cambodian Red Cross President Bun Rany Hun Sen, and Prime Minister Hun Manet. The Minister commended previous leaders for their efforts and underlined the importance of unity and cooperation to address rural challenges. The meeting also discussed strategies to improve the effectiveness and success of development initiatives. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. The Minister also sought further suggestions from councilors to improve the effectiveness of rural development operations.