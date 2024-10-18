Cambodia: SEAMEO TED 7th Board Meeting Opens in Siem Reap

October 17, 2024_ On October 17, 2024, Deputy Minister of Education, Youth and Sports of Cambodia, Kol Pheng Vathana, opened the seventh SEAMEO TED Council meeting in Siem Reap. The event, which will take place from October 17 to 18, brings together representatives from eleven countries in the SEAMEO region, including Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. The meeting aims to evaluate the previous year's achievements and activities, as well as discuss policies to ensure the sustainability of the center. This news is reported by freshnewsasia.com. SEAMEO TED is a regional center dedicated to technical and vocational education, which is key to skills development in the region.