Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: SEAMEO TED 7th Board Meeting Opens in Siem Reap

October 17, 2024_ On October 17, 2024, Deputy Minister of Education, Youth and Sports of Cambodia, Kol Pheng Vathana, opened the seventh SEAMEO TED...

Cambodia: SEAMEO TED 7th Board Meeting Opens in Siem Reap
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ On October 17, 2024, Deputy Minister of Education, Youth and Sports of Cambodia, Kol Pheng Vathana, opened the seventh SEAMEO TED Council meeting in Siem Reap. The event, which will take place from October 17 to 18, brings together representatives from eleven countries in the SEAMEO region, including Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. The meeting aims to evaluate the previous year's achievements and activities, as well as discuss policies to ensure the sustainability of the center. This news is reported by freshnewsasia.com. SEAMEO TED is a regional center dedicated to technical and vocational education, which is key to skills development in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
board meeting Opens as well as Ted seventh SEAMEO TED Council meeting in Siem Reap
Vedi anche
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza