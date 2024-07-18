Cambodia: Severe measures against extortionist journalists

July 18, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has ordered the Ministry of Information to revoke licenses and blacklist journalists who extort money from citizens. The announcement was made during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Preah Brahma Ratanamuni Pin Sem Museum in Siem Reap. Hun Manet stressed that such measures are necessary to protect the integrity of the journalistic profession. The Prime Minister also criticized the spread of fake news which creates confusion and panic among the population. Thmeythmey.com reports it. Hun Manet urged the public to share information responsibly to avoid social problems.