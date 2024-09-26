Cambodia: Shanghai and Cambodian provinces collaborate to strengthen ties

September 26, 2024_ Speaker of the National Assembly of Cambodia Khuon Sodary proposed establishing closer ties between Shanghai and Cambodian provinces during a meeting with Shanghai Committee Secretary of the Communist Party of China Chen Jining. The aim is to improve people-to-people relations and promote cooperation in various fields, including tourism, economy and technology. During his visit to Shanghai, Khuon Sodary stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between Cambodia and China, highlighting the mutual support between the two countries. This was reported by tvk.gov.kh. Shanghai, a major economic and trade hub of China, has already launched cultural and educational exchange programs with Cambodia, including language and agriculture courses.