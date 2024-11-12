Cambodia: Siem Reap Hosts China-Cambodia Sister Cities Conference 2024

November 11, 2024_ The provincial city of Siem Reap, Cambodia, hosted the 2024 China-Cambodia Sister Cities Conference this morning. The event was chaired by H.E. Ek Sam Ol, Chairman of the Cambodia-China Friendship Association, and H.E. Yang Wanming, Chairman of the China Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. Participants also included Cambodian Tourism Minister H.E. Huot Hak and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Wang Wenbin. The conference aims to strengthen ties between the two countries' sister cities by promoting cooperation in various fields. This was reported by akp.gov.kh. Siem Reap is known for its historic temples, including Angkor Wat, and is one of Cambodia's top tourist destinations.