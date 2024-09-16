Cambodia: Six drinking water wells opened for rural communities

September 15, 2024_ Six drinking water wells were inaugurated in Pursat province to improve access to water in rural communities. The initiative, promoted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the government, aims to meet water needs during the dry season. During the ceremony, the importance of cooperation between different religious communities to ensure peace and social development was highlighted. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. This project represents a significant step in improving the quality of life of rural residents, helping to reduce costs and difficulties related to water supply.