September 29, 2024_ Pailin Province Governor Dr. Ban Srey Mom hosted a solidarity meeting to offer humanitarian aid to village leaders and community members. The event highlighted Cambodia’s progress in peace and stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet. The governor highlighted the importance of citizens’ safety and well-being, with a focus on crime prevention and maintaining public order. Additionally, aid, including rice and cash, was distributed to 383 community members to support local families. This was reported by freshnewsasia.com. This event reflects the local authorities’ commitment to ensuring a safe and prosperous environment for all citizens of Pailin.