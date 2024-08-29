Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Cambodia: Sports Collaboration with China for the Future of Cambodian Athletes

29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 28, 2024_ Cambodia plans to continue sending athletes to China for training under a technical cooperation agreement in the sports sector. Cambodian National Olympic Committee Secretary General Vath Chamroeun expressed optimism about future sports assistance projects with China ahead of the 2029 Asian Youth Games in Cambodia. The importance of strengthening ties between the two countries through sports and culture was highlighted at the closing ceremony of a technical assistance project. The source of this news is thmeythmey.com. Cambodia recently hosted the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, winning a record number of medals, thanks in part to athletes training in China.

in Evidenza