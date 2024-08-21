Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Start of the 5th meeting of the Cambodia-Indonesia Joint Committee

August 20, 2024_ Cambodia hosts the 5th Cambodia-Indonesia Joint Committee (JCBC) meeting on August 20-21, 2024. Foreign Ministers of the two...

21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ Cambodia hosts the 5th Cambodia-Indonesia Joint Committee (JCBC) meeting on August 20-21, 2024. Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Sok Chenda Sophea and Retno L.P. Marsudi, are co-chairing the meeting, which aims to review the progress since the last meeting in Jakarta. The meeting will also discuss future directions to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in various fields, including trade, agriculture and security. The source of this news is thmeythmey.com. This meeting coincides with the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and Indonesia, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation.

