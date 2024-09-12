Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
Cambodia: Strategic agreement to boost economic relations with Japan and Thailand

September 11, 2024_ In a major step in strengthening economic relations, Hattha Bank, the Cambodia-Japan Cooperation Centre (CJCC) and the...

12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ In a major step in strengthening economic relations, Hattha Bank, the Cambodia-Japan Cooperation Centre (CJCC) and the Cambodia-Japan Trade and Investment Association (CJBI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This agreement aims to promote trade relations and economic cooperation between Cambodia, Japan, Thailand and other countries. The institutions involved are committed to improving ties between investors and business leaders, increasing cross-border investment opportunities. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. The agreement represents a significant step towards the economic development of Cambodia and the ASEAN region, through the use of shared expertise for sustainable growth.

