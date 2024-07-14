Cambodia: Strengthened cooperation between law enforcement agencies in Cambodia and Vietnam

14 July 2024_ Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sar Kheng, and Vietnamese Minister of Public Security, Luong Tam Quang, praised the excellent relations between the two countries' law enforcement agencies. During a bilateral meeting, they underlined the importance of cooperation and information exchange to maintain security and stability along the border. Sar Kheng also congratulated Luong Tam Quang on his recent appointment as Minister of Public Security of Vietnam on June 6, 2024. Both leaders expressed hope that relations between the two countries will continue to strengthen. tvk.gov.kh reports it. The meeting coincided with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong's state visit to Phnom Penh from July 12-13, 2024.