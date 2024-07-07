Cambodia: Strengthened cooperation with Japan for regional peace and prosperity

July 6, 2024_ Cambodia and Japan renewed their commitment to bilateral and multilateral cooperation, aimed at regional peace and prosperity. The agreement was reached during an approximately 90-minute courtesy meeting at the Peace Palace between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdach Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet and Japanese Foreign Minister H.E. Ms. Kamikawa Yoko, on a two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia. Areas of collaboration include human resource development, use of Japanese technology and strengthening Cambodia's sustainability. Additionally, Japan announced an 8 billion yen loan for Phnom Penh's transmission and distribution system expansion project. This is reported by akp.gov.kh. Both countries also discussed maritime and security cooperation, as well as humanitarian assistance and mine clearance.