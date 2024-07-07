Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Strengthened cooperation with Japan for regional peace and prosperity

July 6, 2024_ Cambodia and Japan renewed their commitment to bilateral and multilateral cooperation, aimed at regional peace and prosperity. The...

Cambodia: Strengthened cooperation with Japan for regional peace and prosperity
07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 6, 2024_ Cambodia and Japan renewed their commitment to bilateral and multilateral cooperation, aimed at regional peace and prosperity. The agreement was reached during an approximately 90-minute courtesy meeting at the Peace Palace between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdach Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet and Japanese Foreign Minister H.E. Ms. Kamikawa Yoko, on a two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia. Areas of collaboration include human resource development, use of Japanese technology and strengthening Cambodia's sustainability. Additionally, Japan announced an 8 billion yen loan for Phnom Penh's transmission and distribution system expansion project. This is reported by akp.gov.kh. Both countries also discussed maritime and security cooperation, as well as humanitarian assistance and mine clearance.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
distribution system expansion project as well as Giappone mine clearance
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza