Cambodia: Strengthening bilateral relations with Luxembourg

October 11, 2024_ Cambodia and Luxembourg express optimism about strengthening their bilateral relations, with a focus on sectors such as tourism, finance and digital technology. During a meeting in Vientiane, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet stressed the importance of establishing consultation mechanisms between the two countries' foreign ministries. Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel informed Hun Manet of Luxembourg's intentions to select Cambodia as a partner in key areas such as health and education. The news is reported by akp.gov.kh. This meeting took place in the context of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits, highlighting Cambodia's commitment to strengthening international ties.