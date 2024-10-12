Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Strengthening bilateral relations with Luxembourg

October 11, 2024_ Cambodia and Luxembourg express optimism about strengthening their bilateral relations, with a focus on sectors such as tourism,...

Cambodia: Strengthening bilateral relations with Luxembourg
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ Cambodia and Luxembourg express optimism about strengthening their bilateral relations, with a focus on sectors such as tourism, finance and digital technology. During a meeting in Vientiane, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet stressed the importance of establishing consultation mechanisms between the two countries' foreign ministries. Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel informed Hun Manet of Luxembourg's intentions to select Cambodia as a partner in key areas such as health and education. The news is reported by akp.gov.kh. This meeting took place in the context of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits, highlighting Cambodia's commitment to strengthening international ties.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as health as Cambodia's This meeting took place
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza