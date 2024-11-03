Cambodia: Strengthening cooperation between Cambodia and Australia

November 02, 2024_ Cambodia and Australia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in various fields to foster a resilient partnership. This commitment was evident during a courtesy meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Sok Chenda Sophea and Australian Ambassador Derek Yip. The two officials highlighted the strong and enduring ties between the two countries, highlighting Australian support in areas such as social development and digital transformation. In addition, Sok Chenda Sophea shared information on the Royal Government of Cambodia’s Pentagonal Strategy, a blueprint for national progress. The news was reported by the official website akp.gov.kh. Cooperation between Cambodia and Australia has intensified since the establishment of diplomatic relations, contributing to mutual growth.