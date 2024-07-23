Cambodia: Strengthening relations between Cambodia and China

July 23, 2024_ Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian reiterated commitment to strengthening cooperation and friendship between the two countries. During a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on July 22, Wang stressed the importance of creating a new era of bilateral relations. Hun Manet expressed confidence that under Wang's leadership, relations and cooperation between Cambodia and China will become even stronger. Both leaders discussed various areas of cooperation, including defense, economy, tourism and agriculture. Thmeythmey.com reports it. The meeting highlighted the importance of continuing to develop strong and lasting ties between the two countries.