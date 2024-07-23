Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Strengthening relations between Cambodia and China

July 23, 2024_ Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian reiterated commitment to strengthening cooperation and friendship between the two...

Cambodia: Strengthening relations between Cambodia and China
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 23, 2024_ Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian reiterated commitment to strengthening cooperation and friendship between the two countries. During a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on July 22, Wang stressed the importance of creating a new era of bilateral relations. Hun Manet expressed confidence that under Wang's leadership, relations and cooperation between Cambodia and China will become even stronger. Both leaders discussed various areas of cooperation, including defense, economy, tourism and agriculture. Thmeythmey.com reports it. The meeting highlighted the importance of continuing to develop strong and lasting ties between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
commitment reports it Cambodia Wang Wentian convegno
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza