Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Strengthening relations between Cambodia and Laos

October 18, 2024_ Cambodia and Laos expressed satisfaction with their relations and cooperation during a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister...

Cambodia: Strengthening relations between Cambodia and Laos
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ Cambodia and Laos expressed satisfaction with their relations and cooperation during a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet and Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction, H.E. Sinlavong Khoutphaitoun. During the meeting, Khoutphaitoun praised Cambodia’s rapid development and expressed confidence in the future under Hun Manet’s leadership. Both leaders discussed further cooperation opportunities in key sectors such as energy, trade and tourism, to boost economic growth. The visit also included a meeting with Cambodian Senate Speaker Hun Sen, where a Memorandum of Understanding for the period 2024-2028 was signed. The source of this news is akp.gov.kh. Relations between Cambodia and Laos are historically strong, based on a strategic partnership that has developed over the years.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Laos During the meeting convegno and Laos
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza