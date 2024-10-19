Cambodia: Strengthening relations between Cambodia and Laos

October 18, 2024_ Cambodia and Laos expressed satisfaction with their relations and cooperation during a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet and Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction, H.E. Sinlavong Khoutphaitoun. During the meeting, Khoutphaitoun praised Cambodia’s rapid development and expressed confidence in the future under Hun Manet’s leadership. Both leaders discussed further cooperation opportunities in key sectors such as energy, trade and tourism, to boost economic growth. The visit also included a meeting with Cambodian Senate Speaker Hun Sen, where a Memorandum of Understanding for the period 2024-2028 was signed. The source of this news is akp.gov.kh. Relations between Cambodia and Laos are historically strong, based on a strategic partnership that has developed over the years.