Cambodia: Study Launched on Tourism Potential of Cambodian Beaches

Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
07 settembre 2024
06 September 2024_ The Cambodian government has launched a preliminary research on the economic potential of tourism in the country's coastal areas. The initiative, coordinated by the Economic and Social Council, aims to identify challenges and opportunities for the development of the tourism sector. A recent workshop brought together representatives from various ministries, including Tourism and Environment, to discuss sustainable development strategies. This project is part of the post-COVID-19 tourism recovery, with the aim of promoting Cambodian beaches as attractive destinations. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Cambodian beaches, renowned for their beauty, were recently recognized as part of a global club of high-quality coastal destinations.

