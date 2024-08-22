Cambodia: Study Opportunities in Italy for Cambodian Students

August 22, 2024_ Riccardo Corrado urges Cambodian students to consider Italy as a destination for their academic education, emphasizing the importance of exploring a culture that has influenced Western civilization. The Italian government has reactivated the "Study in Italy" scholarship program in 2024, allowing Cambodian students to access prestigious Italian universities. This year, a Cambodian candidate received a full scholarship to study in Turin, highlighting the opportunities available to young people in the Kingdom. The news was reported by kiripost.com, which emphasizes that Italy, with its historic universities and cultural heritage, represents an ideal choice for Cambodian students seeking high-quality education. Furthermore, Italy offers a stimulating environment for academic and professional growth, with relatively affordable tuition costs.