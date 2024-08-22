Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Study Opportunities in Italy for Cambodian Students

August 22, 2024_ Riccardo Corrado urges Cambodian students to consider Italy as a destination for their academic education, emphasizing the...

Cambodia: Study Opportunities in Italy for Cambodian Students
22 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ Riccardo Corrado urges Cambodian students to consider Italy as a destination for their academic education, emphasizing the importance of exploring a culture that has influenced Western civilization. The Italian government has reactivated the "Study in Italy" scholarship program in 2024, allowing Cambodian students to access prestigious Italian universities. This year, a Cambodian candidate received a full scholarship to study in Turin, highlighting the opportunities available to young people in the Kingdom. The news was reported by kiripost.com, which emphasizes that Italy, with its historic universities and cultural heritage, represents an ideal choice for Cambodian students seeking high-quality education. Furthermore, Italy offers a stimulating environment for academic and professional growth, with relatively affordable tuition costs.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italia education seeking high quality education their academic education
Vedi anche
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza