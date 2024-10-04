Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Stung Treng welcomes over 14,000 tourists during Khmer festival

04 October 2024_ Stung Treng province recorded a turnout of 14,431 tourists during the Khmer traditional festival, which took place from 1 to 3...

Cambodia: Stung Treng welcomes over 14,000 tourists during Khmer festival
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 October 2024_ Stung Treng province recorded a turnout of 14,431 tourists during the Khmer traditional festival, which took place from 1 to 3 October 2024. Of these, 14,376 were domestic tourists and 55 were foreign tourists, according to Un Pao, director of the province's tourism department. The event attracted visitors to various leisure and accommodation venues, highlighting the importance of tourism to the local economy. Stung Treng province is known for its natural beauty and Khmer culture, which attracts visitors from across the country and abroad, kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh reported. The festival is an opportunity to promote local culture and traditions, helping to boost Cambodia's tourism industry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Khmer traditional festival Khmer culture Stung Treng festival
