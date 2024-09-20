Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato:
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Sustainable Productivity Conference to Improve Business

September 19, 2024_ The Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation organized a conference in Stung Treng on September 19, 2024,...

Cambodia: Sustainable Productivity Conference to Improve Business
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 19, 2024_ The Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation organized a conference in Stung Treng on September 19, 2024, focusing on “Sustainable Productivity to Enhance Business in Cambodia.” The event, chaired by State Secretary Phok Sovannrith, was attended by government officials, entrepreneurs and students, highlighting the importance of the private sector. Deputy Governor of Stung Treng Province Prom Vanna stressed the government’s commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises to strengthen their capacity and sustainability. The conference also highlighted strategies to improve the competitiveness of Cambodian companies in the global economic environment, as reported by freshnewsasia.com. The meeting is an important step to promote economic development and innovation in the country, at a time of global economic challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
global economic environment Innovation organized a conference convegno meeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza