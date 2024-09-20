Cambodia: Sustainable Productivity Conference to Improve Business

September 19, 2024_ The Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation organized a conference in Stung Treng on September 19, 2024, focusing on “Sustainable Productivity to Enhance Business in Cambodia.” The event, chaired by State Secretary Phok Sovannrith, was attended by government officials, entrepreneurs and students, highlighting the importance of the private sector. Deputy Governor of Stung Treng Province Prom Vanna stressed the government’s commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises to strengthen their capacity and sustainability. The conference also highlighted strategies to improve the competitiveness of Cambodian companies in the global economic environment, as reported by freshnewsasia.com. The meeting is an important step to promote economic development and innovation in the country, at a time of global economic challenges.