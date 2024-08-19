Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Technical training course for youth opened in Banteay Meanchey

August 19, 2024_ On August 19, 2024, Minister Kae Kimyan inaugurated a technical training course for power grid installation at Chub Vary Training...

Cambodia: Technical training course for youth opened in Banteay Meanchey
19 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ On August 19, 2024, Minister Kae Kimyan inaugurated a technical training course for power grid installation at Chub Vary Training Institute in Banteay Meanchey Province. During the event, the Minister stressed the importance of vocational training for young people, especially those from disadvantaged families, in order to improve their job opportunities. He also urged everyone to maintain peace and political stability, highlighting the government's support for the development of infrastructure and essential services. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. The course aims to train approximately 1.5 million young people in vocational skills, thus contributing to the country's economic development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Technical training course Minister Kae Kimyan inaugurated training addestramento
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza