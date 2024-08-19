Cambodia: Technical training course for youth opened in Banteay Meanchey

August 19, 2024_ On August 19, 2024, Minister Kae Kimyan inaugurated a technical training course for power grid installation at Chub Vary Training Institute in Banteay Meanchey Province. During the event, the Minister stressed the importance of vocational training for young people, especially those from disadvantaged families, in order to improve their job opportunities. He also urged everyone to maintain peace and political stability, highlighting the government's support for the development of infrastructure and essential services. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. The course aims to train approximately 1.5 million young people in vocational skills, thus contributing to the country's economic development.