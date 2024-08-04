Cambodia: The first traditional Khmer wrestling tournament is coming

04 October 2024_ Cambodia is preparing to host the first traditional Khmer wrestling tournament, with registrations open for participants. The event, titled "Samdech Hun Manet Award", was announced by the secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, Vath Chamroeun, during a preparatory meeting. The tournament will take place in October 2024 and includes three categories of competition: amateur, professional and demonstration. As reported by thmeythmey.com, the event will also provide an opportunity for masters to showcase their skills and the richness of Khmer culture. The competition aims to promote traditional wrestling and strengthen the country's cultural identity.