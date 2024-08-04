Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: The first traditional Khmer wrestling tournament is coming

04 October 2024_ Cambodia is preparing to host the first traditional Khmer wrestling tournament, with registrations open for participants. The event,...

Cambodia: The first traditional Khmer wrestling tournament is coming
04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 October 2024_ Cambodia is preparing to host the first traditional Khmer wrestling tournament, with registrations open for participants. The event, titled "Samdech Hun Manet Award", was announced by the secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, Vath Chamroeun, during a preparatory meeting. The tournament will take place in October 2024 and includes three categories of competition: amateur, professional and demonstration. As reported by thmeythmey.com, the event will also provide an opportunity for masters to showcase their skills and the richness of Khmer culture. The competition aims to promote traditional wrestling and strengthen the country's cultural identity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the first wrestling wrestling tournament event
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza