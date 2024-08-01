Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Cambodia: The Minister of Environment presents the 2023-2028 environmental strategy

Cambodia: The Minister of Environment presents the 2023-2028 environmental strategy
01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
01 August 2024_ Cambodia's Minister of Environment, Dr. Eng Sopheak, participated as the keynote speaker at a conference on "Environmental Sector Strategy" at the School of Administration. The event was attended by approximately 390 members, including government officials and students, both in person and online via Microsoft Teams. During his speech, the Minister highlighted the importance of the strategy to ensure environmental sustainability and promote a green economy, in line with Cambodia's vision for 2050. The conference represented an important opportunity for dialogue and discussion exchange of knowledge between participants, as reported by tvk.gov.kh. The strategy aims to respond to environmental challenges and promote international cooperation in the sector.

in Evidenza