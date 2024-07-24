July 23, 2024_ The president of the Cambodian Senate, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, announced the arrest of three people accused of spreading false news regarding the reduction of the number of provinces in Cambodia in favor of Vietnam. The authorities have launched an investigation to clarify the details of this affair, which has raised concerns among the population. The fake news story raised questions about national sovereignty and led to increased tension between the two countries. The source of this information is kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Cambodian authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure stability and security in the country.