Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Cambodia: Three members abandon the party in protest

July 26, 2024_ Three Phleung Tien party council members announced their separation from the party in protest against the policies and actions of Sam...

27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
July 26, 2024_ Three Phleung Tien party council members announced their separation from the party in protest against the policies and actions of Sam Rainsy, a well-known political opponent in Cambodia. These members expressed regret for past mistakes and said they would support the Cambodian People's Party, led by Prime Minister Hun Sen. They criticized Sam Rainsy's actions as harmful to the nation and called on all members of the opposition to join the people's party to build a better future. The news is reported by freshnewsasia.com. The separation of these members highlights tensions within Cambodia's opposition and growing support for the People's Party, which has led the country since 1979.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
