Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
Cambodia: Tourism Increases Ahead of Pchum Ben Festival
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 02, 2024_ Cambodia is gearing up for a tourism boost as the Pchum Ben Festival is celebrated this week. This major religious event is set to attract thousands of domestic visitors to several provinces and popular tourist destinations. During the festival, Cambodians visit the graves of their ancestors to pay their respects and pray, as part of a time of family reunion and spiritual reflection. The Ministry of Tourism is expecting a significant increase in tourism, with destinations such as Siem Reap, Phnom Penh and coastal areas gearing up to receive large numbers of visitors, akp.gov.kh reported. The festival runs from October 1 to 3 this year, and the ministry has been working with the private sector to improve tourism offerings.

