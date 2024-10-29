Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:26
Cambodia: Tourism Sector Expects 7 Million Visitors in 2025

October 28, 2024_ Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism has announced that the tourism sector is considered crucial to the national economy, with an...

29 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism has announced that the tourism sector is considered crucial to the national economy, with an expected 7 million international tourists in 2025. This growth is seen as an opportunity to increase revenue and promote the country as a tourist destination. Authorities are working to improve infrastructure and services to attract visitors from around the world. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Cambodia's tourism sector is known for its historic attractions, such as the Angkor temples, which draw millions of visitors each year.

