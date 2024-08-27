Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 26, 2024_ Two candidates from the opposition Battambang Fire Party have announced their departure from the party to join the Cambodian People's Party. The new members expressed their support for regional cooperation and praised the government and military for their efforts to maintain social stability. They also stressed that the Cambodian People's Party is the only political party capable of ensuring the nation's development and prosperity. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. The political shift reflects a growing consensus for the Cambodian People's Party, led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled the country since 1985 and played a crucial role in stabilizing Cambodia after decades of conflict.

in Evidenza