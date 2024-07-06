Cambodia: UN recognition for contribution to peace

5 July 2024_ Jean Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, praised Cambodia for its transformation from a war-torn country to a model of participation in UN peacekeeping missions. During a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Lacroix expressed deep gratitude for the Cambodian government's strong support for peacekeeping missions. He also praised Cambodia's achievements and success in contributing to global security through the deployment of peacekeeping troops. Cambodia sent 9,570 soldiers on UN missions from 2006 to June 2024. This was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Cambodia continues to be among the top 25 contributing countries to UN peacekeeping operations.