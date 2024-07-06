Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: UN recognition for contribution to peace

5 July 2024_ Jean Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, praised Cambodia for its transformation from a war-torn country to a...

Cambodia: UN recognition for contribution to peace
06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

5 July 2024_ Jean Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, praised Cambodia for its transformation from a war-torn country to a model of participation in UN peacekeeping missions. During a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Lacroix expressed deep gratitude for the Cambodian government's strong support for peacekeeping missions. He also praised Cambodia's achievements and success in contributing to global security through the deployment of peacekeeping troops. Cambodia sent 9,570 soldiers on UN missions from 2006 to June 2024. This was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Cambodia continues to be among the top 25 contributing countries to UN peacekeeping operations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
peacekeeping missions peace keeping peacekeeping transformation
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza