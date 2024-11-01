Cambodia: UN Recognizes Country's Progress

October 31, 2024_ The UN Executive Council praised the progress and development in various sectors in Cambodia during a meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet. The delegation chairman highlighted the fruitful cooperation between the UN and the Cambodian government, highlighting the rapid progress in health, education and the participation of women and youth in local communities. The Prime Minister said that the delegation's visit reflects the strong partnership between Cambodia and the UN, which will continue to contribute to the country's sustainable development. This news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. The meeting also covered crucial issues such as health, education and climate change, underlining the importance of international collaboration for the well-being of the Cambodian people.