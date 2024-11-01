Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: UN Recognizes Country's Progress

October 31, 2024_ The UN Executive Council praised the progress and development in various sectors in Cambodia during a meeting with Prime Minister...

Cambodia: UN Recognizes Country's Progress
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ The UN Executive Council praised the progress and development in various sectors in Cambodia during a meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet. The delegation chairman highlighted the fruitful cooperation between the UN and the Cambodian government, highlighting the rapid progress in health, education and the participation of women and youth in local communities. The Prime Minister said that the delegation's visit reflects the strong partnership between Cambodia and the UN, which will continue to contribute to the country's sustainable development. This news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. The meeting also covered crucial issues such as health, education and climate change, underlining the importance of international collaboration for the well-being of the Cambodian people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
education meeting convegno the delegation chairman
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza