Cambodia: Urgent measures to facilitate the use of the dollar in Siem Reap

July 22, 2024_ The National Bank of Cambodia has ordered all commercial bank branches in Siem Reap to accept and exchange old or damaged US dollars without fees. This measure aims to facilitate dollar transactions for international tourists visiting Siem Reap province. Furthermore, banks must load 20 and 50 dollar notes into automatic teller machines (ATMs) to facilitate tourists' spending. The National Bank also encouraged the use of the Bakong Tourist app to support the tourism sector. Thmeythmey.com reports it. Prime Minister Hun Manet praised these measures, hoping that they would solve problems related to the use of old or damaged banknotes.