Cambodia: World Bank and Cambodian Government Collaboration for Sustainable Development

October 10, 2024_ The World Bank announced an enhanced cooperation with the Cambodian government to help achieve the country’s long-term vision. The announcement was made during a meeting between Manuela V. Ferro, World Bank Vice President for the Asia-Pacific region, and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, in Vientiane, Laos. Ferro commended the Cambodian government for placing human resources development as a key priority to build a solid foundation for the future. In addition, the World Bank plans to approve a new partnership framework for 2025-2029, which will be crucial to achieving Cambodia’s sustainable development goals. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country, is aiming to become an upper-middle-income economy by 2050, with a special focus on education and vocational training.