Cambodia: Youth gang activities persist despite crackdowns
04 luglio 2024 | 13.05
3 July 2024_ Despite severe repressive measures and insistent appeals from General Rattana Srang, deputy commander of the Royal Gendarmerie and commander of the Phnom Penh Gendarmerie, the activities of youth gangs continue to create fear and disturbance in public streets. The authorities have intensified operations to combat these groups, but some episodes of violence and disorder persist. The situation has generated concern among citizens, who are calling for greater security and more effective interventions. Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, has been the scene of numerous incidents linked to these gangs. This was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Local authorities are considering further measures to ensure public safety and reduce the influence of youth gangs.

