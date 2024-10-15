China: 136th Canton Import and Export Fair begins

October 14, 2024_ Guangzhou is preparing to host the 136th Canton Import and Export Fair, a major event for China's foreign trade. The fair, which will be held from October 15 to November 4, will be attended by more than 30,000 companies from China and abroad. This year, the event will feature 55 exhibition areas covering 1.55 million square meters, serving as an important channel for China's opening-up policy. The fair is considered a key showcase for international trade and innovation, China Daily reports. The Canton Fair, held in Guangzhou, is one of the world's largest and longest-running trade fairs, attracting visitors and exhibitors from all over the world.