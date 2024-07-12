Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
China: 170,000 counterfeit goods seized in Rimini

11 July 2024_ Rimini authorities seized 170,000 counterfeit items, including clothing accessories, electronics and collector's cards. Four stores...

China: 170,000 counterfeit goods seized in Rimini
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
11 July 2024_ Rimini authorities seized 170,000 counterfeit items, including clothing accessories, electronics and collector's cards. Four stores have been accused of infringing the trademarks of well-known brands such as Nike, Apple, Nintendo, Walt Disney, Pokemon, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. The operation, part of a regional economic control plan, revealed that most of the fake products were coming from China. The traders, all foreign, were reported for trademark infringement and receiving stolen goods. xinouzhou.com reports it. The operation highlights the importance of market protection and consumer safety, especially for products aimed at children under three years of age.

