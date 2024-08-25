China: 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Forum in Beijing Approaches

August 25, 2024_ The China-Africa Cooperation Forum, with the theme of "Jointly Promoting Modernization and Building a High-Level China-Africa Community of Destiny," will be held in Beijing on September 4-6, 2024. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening of the forum on September 5, where he will deliver a keynote speech and host a banquet for African leaders and representatives of regional and international organizations. This meeting marks an important opportunity to strengthen China-Africa relations, following the previous forum in 2018. Thepaper.cn reported the news, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the world's largest developing country and the African continent, which is rich in opportunities for growth and development.