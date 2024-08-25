Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Forum in Beijing Approaches

August 25, 2024_ The China-Africa Cooperation Forum, with the theme of "Jointly Promoting Modernization and Building a High-Level China-Africa...

China: 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Forum in Beijing Approaches
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ The China-Africa Cooperation Forum, with the theme of "Jointly Promoting Modernization and Building a High-Level China-Africa Community of Destiny," will be held in Beijing on September 4-6, 2024. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening of the forum on September 5, where he will deliver a keynote speech and host a banquet for African leaders and representatives of regional and international organizations. This meeting marks an important opportunity to strengthen China-Africa relations, following the previous forum in 2018. Thepaper.cn reported the news, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the world's largest developing country and the African continent, which is rich in opportunities for growth and development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cooperation Forum Cina previous forum forum
Vedi anche
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza