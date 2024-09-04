Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Forum opens in Beijing

September 4, 2024_ The 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Forum is being held in Beijing from today to September 6, marking a historic moment in the...

China: 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Forum opens in Beijing
04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 4, 2024_ The 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Forum is being held in Beijing from today to September 6, marking a historic moment in the relations between the two regions. African and Chinese leaders will discuss the theme of "Jointly Promoting Modernization and Building a High-Level China-Africa Community of Destiny". This meeting aims to strengthen friendship and cooperation, opening up new prospects for the future of Sino-Africa relations. Thepaper.cn reported. The forum is an important platform for dialogue and cooperation between China and African countries, aiming to address common challenges and promote sustainable development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cooperation between China Cina Cooperation Forum Pechino
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza