China: 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Forum opens in Beijing

September 4, 2024_ The 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Forum is being held in Beijing from today to September 6, marking a historic moment in the relations between the two regions. African and Chinese leaders will discuss the theme of "Jointly Promoting Modernization and Building a High-Level China-Africa Community of Destiny". This meeting aims to strengthen friendship and cooperation, opening up new prospects for the future of Sino-Africa relations. Thepaper.cn reported. The forum is an important platform for dialogue and cooperation between China and African countries, aiming to address common challenges and promote sustainable development.