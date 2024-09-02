Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
China: 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Forum opens in Beijing

02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 2, 2024_ The 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Forum, a major initiative that brings together African and Chinese leaders to discuss modernization and cooperation, opened in Beijing. The central theme of the meeting is "Jointly Promoting Modernization and Building a High-Level Sino-Africa Community." Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of solidarity between China and Africa, highlighting the historical ties and collaborations in various fields. This forum is an opportunity to further strengthen relations between the two regions, as reported by cyol.com. China, the largest developing country, and Africa, the continent with the largest number of developing countries, share a common destiny and are committed to working together for a prosperous future.

