Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
China: 40th Teacher's Day Celebration with Call for Respect for Teachers

September 8, 2024_ China is preparing to celebrate the 40th Teachers' Day, an event that honors the country's 18.9 million teachers. The People's...

China: 40th Teacher's Day Celebration with Call for Respect for Teachers
08 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 8, 2024_ China is preparing to celebrate the 40th Teachers' Day, an event that honors the country's 18.9 million teachers. The People's Daily newspaper published an article highlighting the importance of raising respect for the teaching profession, citing prominent figures such as physician Zhong Nanshan and Nobel laureate Li Deren, who expressed gratitude toward their teachers. China's tradition of respecting teachers is rooted in the national culture and is seen as crucial to the country's progress. Thepaper.cn reported the news, highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening training and support for teachers, who are seen as pillars of the nation's future.

