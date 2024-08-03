Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
14:55
China: 44% of those examined in Beijing vulnerable to cyber attacks

03 August 2024_ A recent study has revealed that 44% of people screened in Beijing are vulnerable to cyber attacks, raising concerns about digital...

03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ A recent study has revealed that 44% of people screened in Beijing are vulnerable to cyber attacks, raising concerns about digital security in the Chinese capital. The survey examined various aspects of cybersecurity, highlighting the need to improve protection measures for citizens and businesses. Experts warn that the increasing digitalisation of daily life makes addressing these vulnerabilities increasingly urgent. The situation is particularly critical in a global context where cyber attacks are on the rise. The South China Morning Post reports it. Local authorities are considering new strategies to strengthen cybersecurity and protect citizens' sensitive data.

