October 10, 2024_ China is on track to meet its annual growth target of around 5 percent, with GDP expected to rise in the fourth quarter. Officials and experts have expressed optimism about the projection, noting that the economy is expected to improve by the end of the year. This development is seen as a positive sign for the country's economic recovery, which has faced significant challenges in recent years. The news was reported by China Daily, highlighting the importance of monitoring the economic performance of China, one of the world's leading economies. GDP growth is crucial to supporting employment and social welfare in the country.