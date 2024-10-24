Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
China: 7th China International Import Expo gears up in Shanghai

October 23, 2024_ The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2024, serving as a platform to...

China: 7th China International Import Expo gears up in Shanghai
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.25
October 23, 2024_ The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2024, serving as a platform to promote China's economic opening-up. Attracting participants from 152 countries and 297 Fortune Global 500 companies, the event aims to share development opportunities and improve global economic governance. The Hongqiao International Economic Forum, an integral part of the CIIE, will include a main forum and 19 subgroups. With nearly 2,500 new products debuting in previous editions, the CIIE is an important showcase for China's new development paradigm. The news was reported by Shanghai Daily. The annual event is considered crucial for strengthening trade relations and integrating China into the global economy.

