September 13, 2024_ The 9th Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Summit concluded in Hong Kong, where diplomats and government officials recognized the crucial role of the BRI in improving the lives of people in participating countries. At the event, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Kryzhanovsky described the BRI as a key element in building a global community. Khaled Fahad Al Alawi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Development at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, highlighted the sustainable development opportunities offered by the BRI. The summit also highlighted the importance of the initiative in promoting high-quality development and a shared future for humanity, China Daily reports. The Belt and Road Initiative is a global project launched by China in 2013, aimed at improving trade and infrastructure connections between Asia, Europe and beyond.