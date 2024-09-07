China: Abruzzo, the Italian wine treasure that conquers the Chinese market

September 6, 2024_ Abruzzo, a little-known region in Italy, is emerging as a gem in the wine scene, attracting the attention of Chinese consumers. Recently, a group of Chinese buyers took a tasting tour of 11 prestigious wineries in Abruzzo, discovering unique wines and the rich local culture. The project, supported by the European Union, highlighted the potential of Abruzzo wine, especially Pecorino, which is appreciated for its pairing with Chinese cuisine. The news was reported by yinpinbao.cn, highlighting the growing interest in Italian wines in China. Abruzzo, with its breathtaking landscapes and winemaking tradition, is positioning itself as a must-visit destination for wine lovers.