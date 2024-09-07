Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Abruzzo, the Italian wine treasure that conquers the Chinese market

September 6, 2024_ Abruzzo, a little-known region in Italy, is emerging as a gem in the wine scene, attracting the attention of Chinese consumers....

China: Abruzzo, the Italian wine treasure that conquers the Chinese market
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 6, 2024_ Abruzzo, a little-known region in Italy, is emerging as a gem in the wine scene, attracting the attention of Chinese consumers. Recently, a group of Chinese buyers took a tasting tour of 11 prestigious wineries in Abruzzo, discovering unique wines and the rich local culture. The project, supported by the European Union, highlighted the potential of Abruzzo wine, especially Pecorino, which is appreciated for its pairing with Chinese cuisine. The news was reported by yinpinbao.cn, highlighting the growing interest in Italian wines in China. Abruzzo, with its breathtaking landscapes and winemaking tradition, is positioning itself as a must-visit destination for wine lovers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the Chinese market Abruzzo as Chinese
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza