Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
China: Accusations of fabrication of the 'Volt Typhoon' cyberattack by the USA

July 9, 2024_ A report released Monday by China's National Computer Emergency Response Center says the US government fabricated the 'Volt Typhoon'...

09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
July 9, 2024_ A report released Monday by China's National Computer Emergency Response Center says the US government fabricated the 'Volt Typhoon' cyberattack narrative to gain additional funding for its cyber operations. The report alleges that the US government spread false information about Chinese cyber activities to justify increased military spending and gain an advantage in cybersecurity. According to the document, these actions aim to manipulate public opinion and strengthen the position of the United States in the context of global cybersecurity. China has harshly criticized these accusations, calling them unfounded and harmful to international relations. China Daily reports it. The National Computer Emergency Response Center is a Chinese agency responsible for managing computer emergencies and network security.

