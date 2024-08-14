August 13, 2024_ China celebrates the second National Ecology Day, highlighting the progress in environmental protection under the guidance of Xi Jinping's ecological thinking. The use of drones to monitor wetlands, such as Qilihai Natural Park in Tianjin, has improved the efficiency of ecological surveillance operations. In addition, the bird population in the region has increased significantly due to ecological restoration efforts. These initiatives were reported by 81.cn, highlighting the importance of technology in environmental conservation in China.