Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Advancing Ecological Transition and Opportunities for Sustainable Development

September 27, 2024_ China is stepping up efforts to promote green transition and sustainable development, as highlighted during the recent meeting of...

China: Advancing Ecological Transition and Opportunities for Sustainable Development
27 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ China is stepping up efforts to promote green transition and sustainable development, as highlighted during the recent meeting of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party. Industry experts discussed the challenges and opportunities related to the green transformation, highlighting significant progress in water quality and reforestation. The policies implemented aim to create a balance between economic development and environmental protection, with a particular focus on reducing carbon emissions. The news is reported by news.cn. China, with its vast population and resources, is emerging as a global leader in the fight against climate change and promoting a green economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cent meeting as highlighted during is emerging as Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza